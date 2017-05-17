A better way to create and maintain integrations.
Data Management
ETL, filter, parse, validate, anonymize, and clean data in ways previously not possible.
Authentication
Handle 3-legged or other authentication schemes with a secure key management solution.
Caching & Optimization
Increase speed and reliability while lowering cost. Keep your apps fast when APIs are slow.
Much More
Monitoring, Analytics, Hot Migration, API Map Community, Web Console, and more.
Work faster. Add an API with a click.
Your BitScoop API Maps can integrate any API or Microservice. Use an API Map from the community or create your own.
Community-driven, open source API Maps significantly accelerate development and remove duplication of effort.
Work smarter with a community of API developers.
